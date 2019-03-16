New Xbox Releases This Week - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

American Ninja Warrior Challenge

Pinball FX3: Williams Pinball – Volume 3

Hell Warders

The Sinking City

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Tyd wag vir Niemand

Miles & Kilo

Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten

Trailmakers

Stories: The Path of Destinies

