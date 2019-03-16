4 Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 31 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 493 Views
Microsoft will be removing four games from the Xbox Game Pass lineup on March 31. However, more games will be coming to the subscription service in April, including Minecraft.
The four games being removed from Xbox Game Pass are:
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Late Shift
- Portal Knights
- Sacred Citadel
Thanks TrueAchievements.
I know it's only four games, but this is what really scares me about streaming taking over, in 11 or so years. Games that are streaming-only are in serious danger of just disappearing. Nintendo had a Zelda game on the Sattellaview that was almost lost to history. Parts of the game were broadcast each week, and Nintendo never re-released this game. So it took some serious data-mining from dedicated fans to finally get a ROM of this game working and available to modern audiences.
Same here, and one of the main reasons why I don't support streaming.
