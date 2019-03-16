4 Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 31 - News

Microsoft will be removing four games from the Xbox Game Pass lineup on March 31. However, more games will be coming to the subscription service in April, including Minecraft.

The four games being removed from Xbox Game Pass are:

Kingdom: New Lands

Late Shift

Portal Knights

Sacred Citadel

Thanks TrueAchievements.

