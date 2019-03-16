Kingdom Hearts III & PS4 Dominate Spanish Charts in February - Sales

Kingdom Hearts III had one full month of launch sales in the ranking published by the Kingdom Hearts III had one full month of launch sales in the ranking published by the Spanish Association of Video Games for the month and this catapulted Square Enix's Action-RPG to first place, just ahead of Resident Evil 2 remake, which was actually up in ranking compared to January.





Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix notably received a large boost in the wake of the release of Kingdom Hearts III, presumably thanks to players who wanted to catch up with the story in a whole.

All platforms



1. KINGDOM HEARTS III (PS4)

2. RESIDENT EVIL 2 (PS4)

3. RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 (PS4)

4. GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4)

5. JUMP FORCE (PS4)

6. FIFA 19 (PS4)

7. KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 REMIX (PS4)

8. NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE (SWITCH)

9. FAR CRY NEW DAWN (PS4)

10. ANTHEM (PS4)

As for February releases, Jump Force topped Far Cry: New Dawn and Metro Exodus by a significant margin, illustrating the taste for Japanese franchises in Spain. Anthem enters at a modest 10th position, but it had only one week of sales. Next month's chart will tell us if it had any staying power in the country.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is down to rank eight and is the only Switch game to remain in the best-sellers list for the month, showing that Nintendo's hybrid isn't quite as popular in Spain as it is in other European countries, where evergreen titles have thus far remained in the charts regardless of new releases on other platforms.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4



1. KINGDOM HEARTS III

2. RESIDENT EVIL 2

3. RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

4. GRAND THEFT AUTO V

5. JUMP FORCE

6. FIFA 19

7. KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 REMIX

8. FAR CRY NEW DAWN

9. ANTHEM

10. METRO EXODUS



PS Vita



1. LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

2. LEGO THE HOBBIT

3. FIFA 15

4. LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS

5. LEGO JURASSIC WORLD

6. LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES: UNIVERSE IN PERIL

7. CODE: REALIZE: WINTERTIDE MIRACLES

8. TOUKIDEN 2

9. WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY

10. MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION VITA EDITION



Nintendo Switch



1. NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE

2. MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

3. SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE

4. SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY

5. JUST DANCE 2019

6. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

7. SUPER MARIO PARTY

8. FIFA 19

9. POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU!

10. MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE



Nintendo 3DS



1. YO-KAI WATCH 3

2. ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW LEAF – WELCOME AMIIBO

3. SUPER MARIO 3D LAND

4. MARIO & LUIGI: BOWSER’S INSIDE STORY + BOWSER JR’S JOURNEY

5. OTHERS

6. SUPER MARIO MAKER FOR NINTENDO 3DS

7. LEGO JURASSIC WORLD

8. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: OCARINA OF TIME 3D

9. DONKEY KONG COUNTRY RETURNS 3D

10. POKEMON MOON



Xbox One



1. KINGDOM HEARTS III

2. RESIDENT EVIL 2

3. METRO EXODUS

4. ANTHEM

5. RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

6. FAR CRY NEW DAWN

7. GRAND THEFT AUTO V

8. ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY

9. JUMP FORCE

10. FIFA 19



PC



1. FAR CRY NEW DAWN

2. METRO EXODUS

3. ANTHEM

4. THE SIMS 4

5. COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

6. ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

7. DIABLO III: BATTLE CHEST

8. TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II

9. RESIDENT EVIL 2

10. DIABLO III

