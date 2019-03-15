Doraemon Story of Seasons Rated in Taiwan - News

Doraemon Story of Seasons has been rated for the Nintendo Switch in Taiwan by the The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

Doraemon: Nobita no Bokujou Monogatari is the Japanese title for the Doraemon and Story of Seasons crossover title. This rating hints the game might be getting an English release.





Doraemon: Nobita no Bokujou Monogatari will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2019.

Thanks ResetEra.

