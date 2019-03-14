Sony: There is 'No Truth' in Reports to Acquire Take-Two - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 731 Views
There were recent reports that Sony was looking to acquire publisher Take-Two Interactive. However, Sony speaking with Bloomberg tech reporter Yuji Nakamura says there is "no truth" in the reports.
Everyone including Wedbush already knew this, but here you go for the record: Sony confirmed to me there's "no truth" to reports that it will acquire Take Two— Yuji Nakamura (@ynakamura56) March 14, 2019
Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar Games.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Surely it would have been too expensive.
Honestly I kinda want a little bit the rumors to be real...
But why?.
- -1
It's a company valued at 11 billion dollars.
Honestly despite how positive it would be on paper, Sony would never recoup the cost to even break even. I did not think this had any truth from the start.
It would be positive on paper?.
- 0
On paper yes, having the next GTA, Red Dead, 2K sports, Borderlands, Bioshock, etc as PS5 exclusives would be a positive move for Sony. I thought that would be obvious.
- 0
Yeah, a boon for just the company, but for everyone else?, not so much. It is obvious, but why would anyone on earth clap for a boon that benefits the company and not the end user?. I'd never say it would be a good idea in general, because only benefiting the company doesn't always mean a benefit to the consumer, especially when you're locked off, it's why I consider it a non benefit in total.
- 0
Sounds to me like you are missing the entire point just for the sake of complaining but ok.
- 0