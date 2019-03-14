Sony: There is 'No Truth' in Reports to Acquire Take-Two - News

There were recent reports that Sony was looking to acquire publisher Take-Two Interactive. However, Sony speaking with Bloomberg tech reporter Yuji Nakamura says there is "no truth" in the reports.

Everyone including Wedbush already knew this, but here you go for the record: Sony confirmed to me there's "no truth" to reports that it will acquire Take Two — Yuji Nakamura (@ynakamura56) March 14, 2019

Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar Games.

