Kingdom Hearts III Update to Change Olaf's Japanese Voice Following Voice Actor Arrest - News

Square Enix announced it will be changing the Japanese voice for Olaf in Kingdom Hearts III following the arrest of voice actor Pierre Taki. He was arrested for allegedly using cocaine.





Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

