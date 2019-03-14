Golem Gates Headed to NS, PS4 and X1 in April - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Laser Guided Games announced the action strategy card game hybrid, Golem Gates, is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April.

Here is an overview of the game:

Randomized drawing and quick unit placement means you’ll have to adapt on the fly as you formulate your strategy. Add more forces to a battle to turn the tide, transform a scouting party into an army, place emergency defenses to respond to the enemy, or hide an outpost in a direction the enemy doesn’t expect. The choices are yours, but beware: the enemy will do the same and with the right Glyph your forces can be destroyed as fast as they were created.

Key Features:

Choose your Glyphs: Customize your deck from dozens of units, buildings, traps, buffs, debuffs, and techs.

Single player campaign, challenge scenarios, solo/co-op survival, local and online multiplayer, and more. Full 4K gaming on Xbox One X: Enjoy the gorgeous spectacle of science-fantasy warfare and screen-filling magical mayhem.

