Umihara Kawase Fresh! Delayed in the West to July - News

Nicalis announced Umihara Kawase Fresh! has been delayed from April 25 to July 9 in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch for $39.99. It will get a physical and digital release in North America and a digital release in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

When a young traveling chef named Kawase arrives in the frontier town of Kingness, she finds it to be a perfect real-life replica of a town that she used to dream of as a child. Intrigued, she takes a job as a delivery person and occasional chef for a local restaurant. Through exploration and conversations with the locals, Kawase gradually learns the history of the town, the mysterious castle that floats above it, the dangerous cavern that lurks below it and the unspeakable demons who have terrorized its residents.

In Umihara Kawase Fresh!, Kawase carries a fishing lure with “rubber-band action.” The lure can be used as a grappling hook to swing from platforms, as a winch to raise or lower herself while suspended, as a bungee cord to slingshot herself in any direction and as a weapon to stun or defeat enemies. The lure can also capture enemies and items in the environment, pulling them in to be stored in the infinite space of Kawase’s seemingly magical backpack.

Key Features:

Large, explorable town expands in all directions as the story unfolds and you gain access to new areas.

More than 75 unique quests, each replayable in Time Attack mode, plus unlockable Challenge quests.

Collect dozens of unique ingredients and use them to prepare many different recipes, resulting in consumable items that can grant temporary power-ups.

A whole town filled with charming, human-like animal characters, many of whom provide information, directions, advice, items, recipes and additional quests to undertake.

More than 50 unique enemies, some of which can be captured and used as ingredients in special recipes, plus boss characters.

Purchase ingredients from the Shop, or visit the Library to read about the items you’ve found and the enemies you’ve faced.

Unlockable alternate playable characters.

