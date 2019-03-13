Bless Unleashed Features the Berserker Class - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming MMORPG, Bless Unleashed, that features the Berserker class.

Here is an overview of the Berserker class:

The Berserker is built for close combat as they unleash powerful attacks to defeat multiple enemies at once and can stand toe-to-toe with the mightiest of beasts. Berserkers are equipped with a two-handed axe to devastate and disrupt their enemies.

Bless Unleashed will launch for the Xbox One in 2019.

