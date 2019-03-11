Dragon’s Dogma Animated Series Announced by Netflix - News

/ 494 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

A new animated series based on Capcom's Dragon’s Dogma has been announced by Netflix. It will be produced by Sublimation.

"Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title," said Sublimation representative director Atsushi Koishikawa. "We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We’re excited to bring our unique cel-shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world."





Here is an overview of the series:

Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from Capcom will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles