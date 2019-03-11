Xbox Game Studios The Initiative Video Introduces the Team - News

Microsoft at E3 2018 announced it had acquired several developers, as well as opening a new studio in Santa Monica, The Initiative. The developer has now released a new video introducing the game.

Here is an overview of the video:

The Initiative is a new game development studio located blocks from the the beach in sunny Santa Monica, CA. Our mission is to create ambitious and innovative game experiences that our audience will love. We are passionate about craft, creating stories, and building the next big thing in gaming.

