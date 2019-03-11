Over 335,000 Apex Legends Players on PC Have Been Banned - News

Respawn Entertainment announced via Reddit it has banned over 335,000 Apex Legends players on Windows PC using Easy-Anti-Cheat. The developer is working to improve the anti-cheat system to catch more cheaters.





Read the complete Reddit post below:

CHEATERS

As of today we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat. The service works but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting. We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players.

We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans. Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming. With that said, we can share some high levels things we’re doing:

We are reaching out and working directly with experts, both within and outside of EA, in this area that we can learn from.

Scaling up our anti-cheat team so we have more dedicated resources.

We are adding a report feature on PC to report cheaters in game that goes directly to Easy-Anti-Cheat.

SPAMMERS DURING CHARACTER SELECT

We are very aware of the cases of players spamming during character select and the drop and then disconnecting shortly after. We’re keeping a lot of our strategy close to the chest so offenders don’t have time to build workarounds before we implement changes. Solutions won’t happen right away but we’re on it.

CRASHES

Next week AMD will be at the studio and just like we did with Nvidia visit, we’ll be working together to improve stability and performance on PC. In the next client patch on PC we will be addressing some of the known crashes, but there will still be work to do as we haven’t nailed down all crashes yet. In Season 1 we’ll be adding improved reporting that should help us in identifying and squashing more PC crash issues.

I’ve seen it shared here but in case anyone missed it, Nvidia has released a driver update for RTX users that have been experiencing the DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG crash specifically for GeForce RTX cards and we’re continuing to work with Nvidia to improve performance and stability.

RECONNECT FEATURE?

We’ve heard the suggestions from you folks asking for a reconnect to match feature. We are currently not pursuing this for a couple reasons:

It opens a lot of risk for players to abuse it. We believe the resources needed to build, test, and release it are better spent focused on fixing stability issues so that the feature isn’t necessary.

SLOW SERVER PERFORMANCE AT THE START OF MATCHES

We’ve seen these reports and are narrowing down causes and making improvements. If this could be fixed by spending money on faster/more servers we would do it, but unfortunately there is no silver bullet on this one. We’re just rolling up our sleeves and digging in. We’ll keep you updated on any progress we make.

Apex Legends is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Origin.

