The Forgotten City Headed to Xbox One in Late 2019 - News

Developer Modern Storyteller announced the time loop murder mystery game, The Forgotten City, will launch for the Xbox One, along the Windows PC version, in late 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Forgotten City is a time loop murder mystery set in a mythological city.

Deep underground in an ancient Roman city, twenty-six trapped explorers lay dead because one of them broke a mysterious law. Reliving that fateful day over and over again, you’ll need to cleverly exploit the time loop, Groundhog Day-style, to avert disaster! Face tough moral choices while interrogating diverse characters, gathering their secrets, and putting together the pieces of a giant interpersonal puzzle.

The Forgotten City offers incredible freedom and respects players’ time and intelligence, rewarding lateral thinking with the best of all possible endings.

The Forgotten City is a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed mod with more than 2 million downloads, and the first mod in history to win a national Writers’ Guild award.

Key Features:

Investigate a dark, gripping mystery full of twists and intrigue.

Solve problems your own way, with reason, charm, bribery, stealth, threats, violence – or cleverly exploit the time-loop.

Explore a stunning and intricate city rendered with Unreal Engine.

Interrogate richly detailed characters with interwoven lives.

Grapple with moral dilemmas which have life-and-death consequences.

Choose your own gender, race, and backstory.

Listen to an achingly beautiful orchestral score and first class voice acting.

