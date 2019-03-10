Moero Chronicle Hype Release Date Revealed for the West - News

Moero Chronicle Hyper will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on March 15 for $29.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Io is a simple young man with only one problem – he can’t talk to women! Any attempts at conversation are destroyed by his perverted mind, except when he talks to Lilia, his best friend and a Monster Girl.

However, that becomes the least of his problems when he’s tasked with going to the dangerous region of Monstopia. There, Monster Girls have begun rampaging, causing wanton pain and destruction. Have the Monster Girls simply gone mad, or is there an even greater evil afoot…? Find out in this moe-filled dungeon RPG!

Key Features:

Moe Monsters Moe Problems! – Recruit 50 Monster Girls, each with unique skills and traits, to fight for you! You’ll have to wear them out in battle first though!

– Recruit 50 Monster Girls, each with unique skills and traits, to fight for you! You’ll have to wear them out in battle first though! Can I Kick It? – Build your relationship with each Monster Girl through special events, gift-giving, and even home improvement to increase their powers and abilities!

– Build your relationship with each Monster Girl through special events, gift-giving, and even home improvement to increase their powers and abilities! Trait Flexin’ – Strategize your 5-person party by keeping their Moe Traits in mind – when combined together, you can recover after battle, increase your party’s attack, and more!

– Strategize your 5-person party by keeping their Moe Traits in mind – when combined together, you can recover after battle, increase your party’s attack, and more! Nothin’ Wrong with a Little Bumping Scratch! – Purify your Monster Girls and return them to their senses with “Bumping Scratch”! Find their points of weakness on their body and touch, rub, poke, or pick until they’re purified!

Switch Version Features:

Vibration function for the “Bumping Scratch” session.

New items to increase stats.

Autopilot Mode, which allows players to point on a map and automatically brings you to the player’s destination.

ALL original art and event CGs released in the PlayStation Vita and Steam version!

