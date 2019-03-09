New PlayStation Releases This Week - The Caligula Effect: Overdose, The Division 2 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. Nine games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

The Arcslinger, PS VR — Digital

Blood Waves, PS4 — Digital

The Caligula Effect: Overdose, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition, PS4 — Digital

The Division 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Ghost of a Tale, PS4 — Digital

One Piece World Seeker, PS4 — Digital

Rico, PS4 — Digital

The Wizards: Enhanced Edition, PS VR — Digital

