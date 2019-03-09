Override: Mech City Brawl Bellona DLC Out Now - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer The Balance announced the Bellona DLC for Override: Mech City Brawl is available now for $3.99. It is also included with the Super Charged Mega Edition of the game.

View a trailer of the DLC below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Welcome BELLONA – the Roman goddess of war and Override’s 3rd DLC character! Specializing in keeping enemies at a distance, then striking at them with ranged precision, Bellona comes equipped with special attacks that make use of piercing blades, a war shield, and an Ultimate that involves god-like lightning-based strikes.

As a Gladiator-inspired mech, Bellona is no stranger to the coliseum and can perform lunge attacks and shield throws, or summon a spinning ring of blades that deal devastating damage. The gods are on her side when she performs her Ultimate: charged spears of lightning which can be thrown or plunged to stun and stagger enemies.

Override: Mech City Brawl is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles