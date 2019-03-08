Anthem Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in February 2019 - Sales

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Anthem topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, Apex Legends topped the Free-to-Play Games charts and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PlayStation Vita charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Anthem 2 Jump Force 3 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 5 Kingdom Hearts III 6 Far Cry 5 7 NBA 2K19 8 Far Cry New Dawn 9 FIFA 19 10 Red Dead Redemption 2

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 Job Simulator 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 5 PlayStation VR Worlds 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 8 Borderlands 2 VR 9 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 10 Farpoint

Free-to-Play Games 1 Apex Legends 2 Realm Royale 3 Fortnite 4 Warface 5 H1Z1: Battle Royale 6 Brawlhalla 7 Switchblade 8 Paladins 9 Warframe 10 DC Universe Online Free-to-Play

PS Vita Games 1 God of War: Collection PS Vita 2 Persona 4 Golden 3 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition 4 Jak and Daxter Collection 5 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games 6 Drowning 7 Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate 8 Undertale 9 Stardew Valley 10 Mind Zero

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles