Base-Building Survival Game The Riftbreaker announced for PS4, X1, Steam

Developer EXOR Studios has announced base-building survival game, The Riftbreaker, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

You play the role of captain Ashley S. Nowak, an elite scientist/commando inside a powerful Mecha-Suit. Enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet at the far reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy, with the purpose of building up a base that will allow travel back to Earth and further colonization. Ashley’s Mecha-suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs”, can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, gathering specimens and of course – combat. It is capable of traveling through rifts that connect space across vast distances.

Base Building – Your task is to construct a two-way rift back to Earth. It is a very complex invention and requires enormous amounts of energy. Simple solar collectors and a few tons of steel will not be enough. You will need to build up a complex chain of mines, refineries, powerplants and research facilities to complete this mission. The base also serves as a means of defense. Not all inhabitants of Galatea 37 are friendly and a well-fortified perimeter can be the difference between life and death on this strange new world.

– Your task is to construct a two-way rift back to Earth. It is a very complex invention and requires enormous amounts of energy. Simple solar collectors and a few tons of steel will not be enough. You will need to build up a complex chain of mines, refineries, powerplants and research facilities to complete this mission. The base also serves as a means of defense. Not all inhabitants of Galatea 37 are friendly and a well-fortified perimeter can be the difference between life and death on this strange new world. Exploration – Galatea 37 is an unknown planet in the Sycorax belt of the Milky Way galaxy. Long distance surveys detected that it is inhabitable and perfect for colonization. The planet is full of rare minerals and substances that can be found in various locations around the globe. Varied biomes can surprise you with unknown fauna and flora as well as harsh weather conditions. Construct local outposts in resource-rich locations that will transport the required resources using rift technology.

– Galatea 37 is an unknown planet in the Sycorax belt of the Milky Way galaxy. Long distance surveys detected that it is inhabitable and perfect for colonization. The planet is full of rare minerals and substances that can be found in various locations around the globe. Varied biomes can surprise you with unknown fauna and flora as well as harsh weather conditions. Construct local outposts in resource-rich locations that will transport the required resources using rift technology. Defense – Your presence on this planet will not go unnoticed. As you build up your industry and disrupt the natural order, the world will start seeing you as a threat. Recklessly leaving the key infrastructure of your base open to attacks is a recipe for disaster. The creatures inhabiting the planet’s surface will gladly have a go at fragile pipelines and energy connectors, rendering your meticulous setup useless. Establish the borders of your land by setting up walls, gates, and defensive towers. Build mazes to trap the attackers. Walk atop the armaments and defend what’s yours. Research new technologies and enhance your defensive strategy. The attacks will get stronger with every passing day. You will face thousands of hostile creatures trying to eliminate your presence.

– Your presence on this planet will not go unnoticed. As you build up your industry and disrupt the natural order, the world will start seeing you as a threat. Recklessly leaving the key infrastructure of your base open to attacks is a recipe for disaster. The creatures inhabiting the planet’s surface will gladly have a go at fragile pipelines and energy connectors, rendering your meticulous setup useless. Establish the borders of your land by setting up walls, gates, and defensive towers. Build mazes to trap the attackers. Walk atop the armaments and defend what’s yours. Research new technologies and enhance your defensive strategy. The attacks will get stronger with every passing day. You will face thousands of hostile creatures trying to eliminate your presence. Hack and Slash – Mr. Riggs can be equipped with powerful weapons and abilities that will allow you to take on the largest of beasts. Although it is not indestructible, it can stand its ground using various weapon modules. Slice your enemies with an energy blade or set them on fire using a flamethrower attachment. Bombard your attackers with mortar shells from afar or jump into the heat of the battle wielding a minigun. The choice is yours. The technologies you research will help adapt Mr. Riggs even further. You might also find something useful while exploring the planet. Fighting for your life is inevitable on Galatea 37.

Key Features:

Gather Samples and Strange Artifacts – Fallen beasts will drop valuable research specimens as well as rare resources. Use everything that you can gather to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment. You can also scout the terrain using your sensors and dig for treasure buried underground.

– Fallen beasts will drop valuable research specimens as well as rare resources. Use everything that you can gather to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment. You can also scout the terrain using your sensors and dig for treasure buried underground. Research – Use the samples that you’ve gathered to research new technologies that will help you build up your base, improve your defenses, develop new blueprints for your Mecha-suit or improve existing technologies.

– Use the samples that you’ve gathered to research new technologies that will help you build up your base, improve your defenses, develop new blueprints for your Mecha-suit or improve existing technologies. Craft – Mr. Riggs is fully customizable and upgradeable. Use the blueprints that you’ve researched to craft new parts and weapons. Utilizing better materials for the crafting process results in developing gear with improved properties. Each crafted item has unique properties.

– Mr. Riggs is fully customizable and upgradeable. Use the blueprints that you’ve researched to craft new parts and weapons. Utilizing better materials for the crafting process results in developing gear with improved properties. Each crafted item has unique properties. Interactive Streaming – The Riftbreaker has built-in integration with the most popular streaming services out there. The stream’s audience can actively participate in the game through multiple options, e.g., by voting to send waves of new enemies, spawn environmental disasters like a tornado or by donating resources.

– The Riftbreaker has built-in integration with the most popular streaming services out there. The stream’s audience can actively participate in the game through multiple options, e.g., by voting to send waves of new enemies, spawn environmental disasters like a tornado or by donating resources. The Schmetterling Engine – This game is built using the latest iteration of EXOR Studio’s in-house developed Schmetterling 2.0 engine which was previously used to create X-Morph: Defense and Zombie Driver. We pride ourselves in delivering fluid gameplay and utilizing all of your hardware’s capabilities – uncapped frame rate, support for widescreen monitors, customizable controls and more.

– This game is built using the latest iteration of EXOR Studio’s in-house developed Schmetterling 2.0 engine which was previously used to create X-Morph: Defense and Zombie Driver. We pride ourselves in delivering fluid gameplay and utilizing all of your hardware’s capabilities – uncapped frame rate, support for widescreen monitors, customizable controls and more. Community-Driven Development – If you’ve read everything and arrived all the way down here, then you might be interested in helping us shape the game. Please come and talk to us on the forums, our official Discord server or through any other of our social media. We’ll be sharing inside info about our development progress, and we’d love to hear your feedback. Please come and help us make The Riftbreaker the game You want to play!

