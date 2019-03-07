Dark Fantasy Horror Shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

1C Entertainment, 3D Realms and KillPixel have announced dark fantasy horror first-person shooter, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch for Windows PC this summer and consoles in early 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

You are Outlander. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming darkness emerges a figure cloaked in white, the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast gloom to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors that lurk within.

Fueled by legendary Quake 1 technology, the veins of Wrath pump with the DNA of revered ’90s shooters. Wrath embraces the timeless elements of classic titles such as Doom, Quake, Duke Nukem 3D, Blood, Unreal, and Hexen, and carries them into the 21st century.

Equipped with an arsenal of 9 weapons of exceptional might and an inventory of 10 powerful artifacts, you must traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests to bring death to your enemies. But do not underestimate your adversaries, for they are great in power and number. Your mind must be as sharp as your blade if you hope to survive the dangers ahead.

The world of Wrath is rich with engaging combat, diverse environments and captivating lore. Every element is deftly intertwined to create an authentic and enchanting experience as timeless as the games that inspired it.

Key Features:

Explore a vast world shrouded in darkness, passionately crafted by the hands of expert Quake scene necromancers.

Traverse three hubs and 15 enormous, interconnected levels crawling with hordes of enemies, lore and ancient secrets.

Forge your path with an arsenal of nine deadly weapons, each with multiple fire modes.

Know your enemy. Many horrors lurk in the shadows, thirsting for your blood.

Artifacts of great power lay hidden in the dark places of the world. Find them and dominate your enemies.

Powered by the Legendary Quake 1 Tech, Wrath is an authentic, classic FPS in every way.

Capped at 666 fps, Wrath will melt your soul and your Voodoo 2… But it’s okay. Software Rendering is supported!

Create your own worlds. Wrath is built from the ground up to be easily moddable. Make your own levels, weapons and characters. From day one, the very tools used to create Wrath will be available for all.

Gib your friends in classic Multiplayer modes, powered by the renowned QuakeWorld netcode.

Dominate the world of Wrath with three other companions in 4 player co-op, LAN or online!

Immerse yourself in a haunting soundscape born from the twisted minds of Andrew Hulshult (Quake Champions, Rise of the Triad, Dusk, and Amid Evil) and Bjorn Jacobson (CyberPunk 2077, Hitman, EVE Online).

