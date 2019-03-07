Action RPG AI-LIMIT Announced for PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai and Sense Games studio have announced action RPG, AI-LIMIT, for the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

AI-LIMIT is a hardcore action role-playing game created by Palm Pioneer’s Sense Games studio. It has a rich world of exploration and a thrilling battle experience. In the game, the player will control the heroine Arrisa, relying on his ability and will to save the future world full of threats and mysteries.

Players can wear a variety of headwear, body, limbs and other components to adjust their abilities and create a unique character dress. The game has a rich variety of weapons, each with a unique combat stance, with a wealth of props for players to find their own fighting rhythm and style. Along the way, players will encounter a wide variety of characters and work with them to advance the story to understand all aspects of the world. The game has multiple endings, all depending on the player’s understanding and judgment of the world.

