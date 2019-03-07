Hack-And-Stealth Game Evotinction Announced for PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai and Spikewave Games have announced hack-and-stealth game, Evotinction, for the PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Spikewave Games is a passionate game development team founded by four experienced hardcore game developers whose years of close cooperation have forged a shared vision in addition to a highly efficient team.

Evotinction is a third-person stealth game featuring unique hacking mechanics. The developers share an enormous passion for the stealth genre and wish to provide a complex and dynamic stealth experience for players. A variety of hacking skills, environment devices and gadgets provide rich emergent gameplay.

Set in the near future, Evotinction aims to discuss the relationship between evolution and extinction. As technology rapidly develops, its potential threat grows as well. Artificial intelligence, gene editing, and quantum entanglement are just a few emerging technologies that will challenge mankind’s understanding of life and morality. The trend can not be undone, how far will our species go with technology?

