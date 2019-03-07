Fighting RPG SNK All-Star Announced - News

/ 371 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

37Games has announced fighting RPG, SNK All-Star, for iOS and Android. It will be free-to-play and features in-app purchases.





Here is an overview of the game:

SNK All-Star combines the different eras and settings of popular SNK fighting games such as the The King of Fighters: Ultimate Match series, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge, and The Last Blade 2 to create a new parallel world-esque scenario. The story unfolds in another world—one different from the world in which the Sacred Treasures Team (Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, and Chizuru Kagura) sealed away Orochi, which SNK fans (especially The King of Fighters fans) may be familiar with.

When sealing away Orochi, Kyo Kusanagi unleashed a huge energy that distorted space and time, creating huge cracks in parallel worlds that swallowed up the Nakoruru, Haohmaru, Ukyo Tachibana, Kaede, and Yuki in the worlds of each other dimension. And they all awaken in a future modern world.

It was an era where Kyo Kusanagi participated in the King of Fighters tournament for the first time, and Orochi had not yet been revived. Rugal Bernstein was the strongest enemy at the time. However, in order to reopen the crack in space and time to return to their home worlds, Nakoruru and the others must confront the dreadful situation that is the “Orochi Resurrection.”

Defeat Orochi to reopen the crack in space and time!

In short, in order to reopen the crack in space and time, you must reproduce the scene of the Orochi seal. If the time-hopping Nakoruru and the others can team up with Kyo Kusanagi and seal away Orochi, everyone will get the ending they desire. But if they cannot accomplish their goal, the results will be dreadful. Not only will Nakoruru and company not be able to return to their original worlds, the human race will be at risk of annihilation at the hands of Orochi.

What will be the outcome of this difficult challenge? Players (fighters) will soon be faced with the most difficult decision involving the future of the human race!

Characters

SNK All-Star features characters from King of Fighters: Ultimate Match series, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge, and The Last Blade 2, and draws in the player with a new world and scenario. In the game, you can collect eight major fighting styles and more than 20 squadrons, as well as tons of fighter characters. Players can enjoy an exhilarating experience. For this press release, the following character illustrations are being highlighted:

Yuki

Kyo Kusanagi

Athena Asamiya

Chizuru Kagura

Iori Yagami

Leona

Pre-Registration

Pre-registration is available now via the game’s official website and will run until release. Depending on the number of pre-registrations, users will be rewarded various in-game bonuses, including:

100,000 pre-registrations: Gacha Coin x1

200,000 pre-registrations: Diamonds x100

300,000 pre-registrations: Awakening Stone x1

400,000 pre-registrations: Diamond Gacha Coin x5

500,000 pre-registrations: Mai Shiranui (3 Stars, SR) x1

Additional bonuses will be added if pre-registations reach over 500,000 sign-ups.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles