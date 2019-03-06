Mortal Kombat 11 Gets Cassie Cage Reveal Trailer - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the reveal trailer for Cassie Cage.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the fighter:

The commander of an elite Special Forces unit and daughter of the iconic duo, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage, Cassie Cage employs her lethal fighting skills to win every battle, with a relentless drive to measure up to her parents’ legacy.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

