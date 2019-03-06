Halo: Infinite Still Coming to Xbox One - News

/ 1,028 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

There is a rumor going around that Halo: Infinite will be a launch title for the next generation Xbox console. However, 343 Industries' Frank O'Connor has shot that down saying the game will be coming to the Xbox One and Windows PC.

I have no idea what leak you're talking about, but Halo Infinite will be released for Xbox One and appropriately spec'd PCs. — Frank O'Connor (@franklez) March 5, 2019

Microsoft announced Halo: Infinite during its E3 2018 showcase last month for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles