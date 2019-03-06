Halo: Infinite Still Coming to Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,028 Views
There is a rumor going around that Halo: Infinite will be a launch title for the next generation Xbox console. However, 343 Industries' Frank O'Connor has shot that down saying the game will be coming to the Xbox One and Windows PC.
I have no idea what leak you're talking about, but Halo Infinite will be released for Xbox One and appropriately spec'd PCs.— Frank O'Connor (@franklez) March 5, 2019
Microsoft announced Halo: Infinite during its E3 2018 showcase last month for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.
5 Comments
I am positive it will also launch on the next gen Xbox as well. After all it will be the same eco system.
They'll probably only show footage of the next gen version too
So we can look forward to the downgrade threads.
The footage originally shown seemed within the capabilities of the Xbox One X.
Either way, Battlefield V looks fantastic on a base X1. So the hardware has potential.
Yeah he seemed to carefully word his response saying it will be released for Xbox One and PCs, but also didn't exclude the possibility of it releasing on the NeXt Xbox as well. Which I think we all assume it will. Look how good launching Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch launch/Wii U worked out for Nintendo :) Oh and I agree, I think the footage shown so far is Xbox One X - no doubt base Xbox One will have some graphical downgrades.
I anticipate there will be a lot of cross gen games between the 8th and 9th gen. MS also has a motivation to push cross gen content to keep Gold and Game Pass subscribers on the Xbox One. Further more, I believe MS's cloud gaming is based on Xbox One S hardware.
Considering the X360 had Halo 3/4/Reach and ODST it would be a shame if the X1 only had Halo 5 Guardians as FPS Halo titles on the platform.
Still waiting on that Halo MCC port for PC MS.
I'll hold you responsible if my drool shorts out my PC.....
That would be incredible, I really don't know why MS are holding up with it, it's money on the table that's just waiting for them to pick up.
Nice. If the game turns out to be different than the previous halo's, I might get on my xb1.