Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs and Erron Black Will Be Playable in Mortal Kombat 11, Story Trailer Released

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs, and Errron Black will be in Mortal Kombat 11 as a playable fighters. The story trailer was also released.

View the story trailer below:

Here is an overview of the new fighters:

Cassie Cage – The commander of an elite Special Forces unit and daughter of the iconic duo, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage, Cassie Cage employs her lethal fighting skills to win every battle, with a relentless drive to measure up to her parents' legacy. Additional gameplay featuring Cassie Cage will be showcased today, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CST, during this week's Kombat Kast on the NetherRealm Twitch channel.

Jacqui Briggs – A competitive fighter trained in kickboxing and martial arts, Jacqui Briggs follows in the footsteps of her father, Jax Briggs, as a member of the Special Forces. She believes her duty is to protect Earthrealm and her family, no matter the risk.

Erron Black – A thrill-seeking outlaw hooked on the adrenaline of chasing his own pursuits. Black is a skilled crack shot selling his services to the highest bidder while dressed in classic western Outworld attire.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

