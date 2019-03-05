Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Gets Switch Release Date - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on May 24. It is a digital only release in North America, while it will also get a physical release in Europe.





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, players will now be able to play the full game on the Nintendo Switch for the very first time, in addition to all previously released DLCs.

Return to the world of Aincrad as Kirito and his friends are pulled into the Virtual Reality MMORPG called Sword Art: Origin, a game housed on the same servers that hosted the death-game Sword Art Online. However, this game is not quite the same one as he escaped years ago…

Key Features:

2026, Sword Art: Origin , a new VRMMORPG has emerged. Kirito meets a mysterious NPC and receives a cryptic message. This game, though familiar to him, is not the same as the one he escaped years ago…

, a new VRMMORPG has emerged. Kirito meets a mysterious NPC and receives a cryptic message. This game, though familiar to him, is not the same as the one he escaped years ago… Original storytelling supervised by Reki Kawahara, creator of Sword Art Online.

supervised by Reki Kawahara, creator of Sword Art Online. Massive expansive world with a stronger sense of adventure.

with a stronger sense of adventure. Multiplayer Mode to enjoy the game with 3 other players.

to enjoy the game with 3 other players. Feels like its MMORPG origins thanks to MMORPG-like interface, 16-character teams and fierce raid boss battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles