Lyrica Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Cosen announced the rhythm game, Lyrica, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 28 for $19.99 / 2,000 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Lyrica is a rhythm game that combines classic poetry and modern music, in addition to classic-style narratives.

The story portrays a young man named Chun who wants to become a musician. One night, he has a dream of traveling to the ancient past in China and encounters a mysterious poet.

The game combines music notes and classic poetry, and gamers can experience the beauty of Chinese calligraphy and poetry by tapping on the lyrics in sync with the rhythm, or drawing calligraphy through the music notes.

Key Features:

Lyrics that are important part of the gameplay.

Chinese calligraphy applied to the gameplay.

The first rhythm game that collects indigenous music, Taiwanese Hokkien music, and acappella music.

Combines classic Chinese literature with Taiwanese modern culture in our storyline.

Lyrica is a rhythm game that is unique in many ways. It is musically entertaining, expresses literature artistically, and applies poetry in the gameplay to create a new gaming experience for the gamers.

