Action RPG Machi Knights: Blood Bagos Launches for Switch on March 14 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher CFK and Korean developer toOrock have announced the action RPG, Machi Knights: Blood Bagos, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Japan on March 14 for 1,620 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Thwart the villain Kenos’ plans to resurrect Bagos, a gargantuan weapon from ancient times!

Pilot the Machi Knights, giant weapons that make up the legacy of an ancient kingdom that fell to ruin, and take down enemies to surge forward in this new action RPG.

Key Features:

Two players can play simultaneously in “Co-Op Play.” Play with your friends and family members!

Beautiful, steampunk-esque graphics crafted in Unreal Engine 4.

An interesting story that gradually progresses as you clear each stage.

Three Machi Knights, each have their own distinct traits, whose action style change according to their equipped weapon.

Various enemies and overwhelmingly huge bosses appear in each stage.

A lot of content to enjoy—even after the ending!

