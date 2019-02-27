Overkill's The Walking Dead Cancelled - News

Skybound Entertainment announced all versions of Overkill’s The Walking Dead have been cancelled. Starbreeze Studios is hoping to release Season 2 on Windows PC as the game was released in November 2018 on PC. The Deluxe Edition of the game was supposed to include Season 2 when released.





Read the statement from Skybound Entertainment below:

As of today, we have terminated our contract with Starbreeze Studios and will discontinue all efforts on Overkill’s The Walking Dead. Our creators and their stories are the core of Skybound, and since 2014 we have worked hard to expand the world of The Walking Dead into an exceptional co-op action first-person shooter. We did our best to work with Starbreeze and resolve many issues that we saw with the game, but ultimately Overkill’s The Walking Dead did not meet our standards, nor is it the quality that we were promised. We are exceedingly sorry to our fans and share their disappointment in the game. We remain dedicated to providing our fans with the most premium quality content we can offer, and will continue to look for alternative video game options for the IP.

Read the statement from Starbreeze Studios below:

Skybound, the license holder of Overkill’s The Walking Dead, has filed a license related complaint with the main digital distribution platform for the Starbreeze game Overkill’s The Walking Dead. As a consequence, the product is expected to be removed from new purchases on Steam within a near future. Starbreeze and Skybound are in discussions about the agreement and Starbreeze is trying to resolve the issue to find an amicable solution with the ambition to finish and deliver season 2 of the game, as previously communicated.

"We are deeply sorry for the issues this may cause anyone who has bought the game looking forward to the resolution of Season 2 and are working urgently to attempt to resolve the issue. Please keep an eye on the official OTWD channels for further news," said Mikael Nermark, Acting CEO Starbreeze.

