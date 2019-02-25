Fortnite Season 8 Teaser Hints Pirates are Coming - News

/ 387 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

The official Fortnite Twitter has released a teaser for Season 8. The tweet hints the theme for the next season, which starts in four days, will feature pirates.

'X' Marks The Spot

Treasure abound

Loot that has been lost

Can always be found.

4 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/1U8n7x4pQQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2019

Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles