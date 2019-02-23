Here Are the Top 50 Best-Selling PS4 Games in Japan - Sales

The PlayStation 4 is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Japan and to celebrate the milestone Famitsu has released the list of the top 50 best-selling games on the console.

Three games on the PlayStation 4 have sold over one million units. Four games have sold over 500,000 units, however, one other title is on the verge of hitting the milestone. 38 games have sold over 200,000 units and the entire top 50 have sold over 100,000 units.

Check out the list below:

No. Title Japan Sales Release Date(Y/M/D) 1 Monster Hunter: World 1,963,522 1/26/2018 2 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age 1,368,698 7/29/2017 3 Final Fantasy XV 1,036,879 11/29/2016 4 Kingdom Hearts 3 722,201 1/25/2019 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 499,765 10/12/2018 6 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain 442,032 9/2/2015 7 NieR: Automata 407,637 2/23/2017 8 Knack 400,888 2/22/2014 9 Persona 5 399,213 9/15/2016 10 Call of Duty: WWII 387,498 11/3/2017 11 Grand Theft Auto V (Price Revisioned Edition) 386,044 10/8/2015 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 385,147 11/6/2015 13 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 370,038 12/3/2015 14 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 367,965 12/8/2016 15 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 343,382 1/26/2017 16 Dark Souls III 332,703 3/24/2016 17 Dragon Quest Heroes 329,934 2/26/2015 18 Resident Evil 2 324,079 1/25/2019 19 Marvel’s Spider-Man 307,511 9/7/2018 20 Dragon Quest Heroes 2 280,542 5/27/2016 21 Battlefield 1 275,924 10/21/2016 22 Judgment 261,012 12/13/2018 23 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix 260,988 3/9/2017 24 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 255,850 4/26/2018 25 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 249,675 12/10/2015 26 Earth Defense Force 5 244,159 12/7/2017 27 Gran Turismo Sport 231,275 10/19/2017 28 Tales of Berseria 220,719 8/18/2016 29 Fallout 4 220,008 12/17/2015 30 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 215,842 1/12/2017 31 Dragon Quest Builders 2 214,026 12/20/2018 32 Dragon Quest Builders 213,581 1/28/2016 33 Red Dead Redemption 2 212,556 10/26/2018 34 Bloodborne 211,026 3/26/2015 35 Horizon Zero Dawn 210,666 3/2/2017 36 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2016 208,867 4/28/2016 37 Star Wars Battlefront 205,653 11/19/2015 38 Yakuza Kiwami 2 202,817 12/7/2017 39 Grand Theft Auto V 196,795 12/11/2014 40 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands 195,758 3/9/2017 41 God Eater 3 194,698 12/13/2018 42 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 194,685 1/17/2019 43 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 191,509 11/4/2016 44 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 181,820 5/10/2016 45 Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise 179,315 3/8/2018 46 Dynasty Warriors 9 176,870 2/8/2018 47 Gundam Versus 175,581 7/6/2017 48 Everybody's Golf 174,759 8/31/2017 49 Winning Eleven 2018 171,449 9/14/2017 50 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 169,806 5/21/2015

