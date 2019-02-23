Here Are the Top 50 Best-Selling PS4 Games in Japan - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 2,974 Views
The PlayStation 4 is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Japan and to celebrate the milestone Famitsu has released the list of the top 50 best-selling games on the console.
Three games on the PlayStation 4 have sold over one million units. Four games have sold over 500,000 units, however, one other title is on the verge of hitting the milestone. 38 games have sold over 200,000 units and the entire top 50 have sold over 100,000 units.
Check out the list below:
|No.
|Title
|Japan Sales
|Release Date(Y/M/D)
|1
|Monster Hunter: World
|1,963,522
|1/26/2018
|2
|Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
|1,368,698
|7/29/2017
|3
|Final Fantasy XV
|1,036,879
|11/29/2016
|4
|Kingdom Hearts 3
|722,201
|1/25/2019
|5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|499,765
|10/12/2018
|6
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|442,032
|9/2/2015
|7
|NieR: Automata
|407,637
|2/23/2017
|8
|Knack
|400,888
|2/22/2014
|9
|Persona 5
|399,213
|9/15/2016
|10
|Call of Duty: WWII
|387,498
|11/3/2017
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V (Price Revisioned Edition)
|386,044
|10/8/2015
|12
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|385,147
|11/6/2015
|13
|Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
|370,038
|12/3/2015
|14
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|367,965
|12/8/2016
|15
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|343,382
|1/26/2017
|16
|Dark Souls III
|332,703
|3/24/2016
|17
|Dragon Quest Heroes
|329,934
|2/26/2015
|18
|Resident Evil 2
|324,079
|1/25/2019
|19
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|307,511
|9/7/2018
|20
|Dragon Quest Heroes 2
|280,542
|5/27/2016
|21
|Battlefield 1
|275,924
|10/21/2016
|22
|Judgment
|261,012
|12/13/2018
|23
|Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
|260,988
|3/9/2017
|24
|Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
|255,850
|4/26/2018
|25
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|249,675
|12/10/2015
|26
|Earth Defense Force 5
|244,159
|12/7/2017
|27
|Gran Turismo Sport
|231,275
|10/19/2017
|28
|Tales of Berseria
|220,719
|8/18/2016
|29
|Fallout 4
|220,008
|12/17/2015
|30
|Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
|215,842
|1/12/2017
|31
|Dragon Quest Builders 2
|214,026
|12/20/2018
|32
|Dragon Quest Builders
|213,581
|1/28/2016
|33
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|212,556
|10/26/2018
|34
|Bloodborne
|211,026
|3/26/2015
|35
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|210,666
|3/2/2017
|36
|Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2016
|208,867
|4/28/2016
|37
|Star Wars Battlefront
|205,653
|11/19/2015
|38
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|202,817
|12/7/2017
|39
|Grand Theft Auto V
|196,795
|12/11/2014
|40
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|195,758
|3/9/2017
|41
|God Eater 3
|194,698
|12/13/2018
|42
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|194,685
|1/17/2019
|43
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|191,509
|11/4/2016
|44
|Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
|181,820
|5/10/2016
|45
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|179,315
|3/8/2018
|46
|Dynasty Warriors 9
|176,870
|2/8/2018
|47
|Gundam Versus
|175,581
|7/6/2017
|48
|Everybody's Golf
|174,759
|8/31/2017
|49
|Winning Eleven 2018
|171,449
|9/14/2017
|50
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|169,806
|5/21/2015
Shouldn't the title of the article be"Here Are the Top 50 Best-Selling PS4 Games in Japan"?
- +10
I agree lol
- 0
"Oh boy! I get to see the top 50 best selling titles of all time in Japan!"
*clicks link*
"Oh. :-|"
- 0
Edited ;)
- +7
Kinda surprising to see the Call of Duties high up on the list. Until now, I heard FPS and other western games just weren't appealing to the Japanese.
you're surprised by call of duty... but not Knack at number 8? anywhere in the world Knack shouldn't be on the top 10 list of ps4 games, not even the kids of the creators of Knack are forced to play that game.
- +3
@Ganon. Probably because it was at launch. Just like 1 2 Switch.
- +2
Knack wasn't just at launch, it was bundled. In fact it was the ONLY bundle available, and you couldn't get the console without it. Wii Sports style. Only for the first few months though. Some suspect it held the console back in the region.
- +2
Wow Hylian that's pretty bad, even for the people that game was trying to appeal to, it still borders on the side of tech demo rather than actual fun game, definitely no way to start your PS4 game collection off.
- +2
I know. I honestly think that's why PS4 took so long to catch up to PS3 in Japan launch aligned when everywhere else it was always way ahead. The Japanese didn't want that game any more than anywhere else did. I just looked it up on our old charts, about 395,000 copies of Knack were sold in Japan as part of that bundle before it was discontinued after just 3 weeks. After those 3 bundled weeks, Knack sold a mere 5,000 copies unbundled in Japan. Meanwhile the hardware sales of PS4 went up after it was unbundled.
- +2
What can you even call software like that? the opposite of a system seller.... a system sells preventer? Like something where they could go on stage at E3 and announce it's no longer being included with the system and that would be met with applause :D
- +2
And somehow, Knack got a sequel. Let that sink in...
- +1
The console hardware market in Japan has contracted substantially from its peak in Gen 5. But software has especially suffered. Total software tie ratios have declined substantially, and the number of million-plus sellers has diminished greatly. This has been particularly rough for PlayStation, but it's also impacted Nintendo, albeit to a lesser extent. The PS1 had 31 million-sellers. The PS3 and PS4 have produced only five between the two of them. The Super Famicom produced 29 million-sellers. The Wii produced only 14. Meanwhile, in the U.S., some 20 games a year sell over a million copies. This is highly illustrative of what happened with the home console market over the past 20 years, though I still wonder *why* things happened this way. The handheld market didn't go through the same thing in Japan, with the 3DS becoming the Japanese market's third best-selling system ever and producing most of its million-selling titles for this decade. Perhaps it was due to unique factors in the Japanese economy and its impact on Japanese society. Or perhaps it's because of the rise in dominance of Western developers since the start of the 3D era. But regardless of the reasons, Japan is a definite anomaly now among the three primary markets for consoles.
The ps3 had 2. The ps4 has 3 with the potential for 5 in total. MHW, DQ11, FFXV, KH3 and ff7. The gens not over so there could be another surprise hit like gran blue fantasy. Overall the ps4 is beating the ps3 in hardware and software aligned despite as you say a big market contraction. Sony have done well this gen in Japan.
- +1
Yeah, it's a marginal improvement. The PS4 is running a LTD surplus of about 640k units in Japan over the PS3 (though it's worth pointing out that they launched at different times of the year). It may still finish ahead, maybe around 11M. And like you said it had one more 1+ million seller. But it's still a far cry from PlayStation's Gen 5 & 6 heyday in Japan. The market for home consoles is still hurting big time there.
- +1
I wonder this too about the Japanese Market. You maybe right about the dominance of the western developers. A western game can sell multiple millions around the world while a Japanese developer not fair nearly as well (not including Mario obviously) when you take a look at japenese games they are far from appealing to us westerners. There are those who love Japan rpg games but they are in a small minority. And I can only imagine they get bored of the same generic rpg game. I feel that Western developers are more creative in design, story, are producing far better technologies etc. I think the Japanese Market is saturated with the same genre of games and as they aren't big on western games the market suffers because of this. Love to see the game attached rate on PS4 compared to ps1
- 0
Im pretty sure this is just physical sales. i remember Famitsu said that MH sold 2.85 million in Japan including digital. That is around 30% of total sales.
- 0
Japan needs to educate itself on some Slavic folklore and dive into The witcher, They would love it over there on the east side probably more than we love it on the west side. They have absolutely no idea what they are missing out on and that saddens me.
I would like to see a.comparison to the Ps3
Knack is king baby
Wow, I wonder if KH3 will pass FFXV? FFXV didn't sell nearly as much as I thought it would, and KH3 is selling much more than I thought it would in Japan. I don't think KH titles have ever matched the FF titles of their era in Japan, but we might see an exception here.
4 games have hit 500k with one very close to it so pretty much 5 games, I also see 2 editions of gta v which both combined sold over 580k so makes it 6 games? Why separate gtav with the normal and price revisioned edition?
#11 and #39
- 0
Kingdom Hearts! Woo!!!!
So... are the numbers in this site wrong? Or does this site track digital sales now? Persona 5 has huge disparity between this site and the list. MHW also has them, by a couple hundred thousand units.
Sony's fastest selling PS4 game, Spider-Man, finishing at an estimated 500k~ lifetime (digital included) will be sad compared to some their best selling PS1 games. They developed/published around 10 PS1 million sellers, including a couple of 2-million+ sellers. It's crazy how big Sony opened in Japan only to soon fall into oblivion on the software front. There might be a few, but I can't name a single company that plummeted quite as bad. 7.8/10 Too much wester... n! But on the other hand, they have the insanity called Fate Grand Order.
realistically though, they might have less sales in Japan now, but they are ruling both EU and NA, stealing NA from MS was something I would never have imagined in the PS3 era, given that each household there had a Call of Duty Box 360 in it, for that to have turned around so much is crazy from Sony reaching over the seas from Japan.
- 0
Does this number include digital?
I doubt it since Kingdom Hearts, as shown in MC, is at 700k physical, same as here. So most if not all of the numbers shown here must be physical only.
- +2
I was going to say it might have been a forced bundling.
- 0
Knack at number 8? oh the Japanese always seem to surprise me.
- -13
Well done to Monster Hunter Worlds. Great game and a wonderful way to start the year with on its release.
- -1
Knack was bundled and the bundle was the only SKU available at launch.
- +3