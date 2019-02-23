Quantcast
Here Are the Top 50 Best-Selling PS4 Games in Japan

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 2,974 Views

The PlayStation 4 is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Japan and to celebrate the milestone Famitsu has released the list of the top 50 best-selling games on the console. 

Three games on the PlayStation 4 have sold over one million units. Four games have sold over 500,000 units, however, one other title is on the verge of hitting the milestone. 38 games have sold over 200,000 units and the entire top 50 have sold over 100,000 units.

 

Check out the list below:

No. Title Japan Sales Release Date(Y/M/D)
1 Monster Hunter: World 1,963,522 1/26/2018
2 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age 1,368,698 7/29/2017
3 Final Fantasy XV 1,036,879 11/29/2016
4 Kingdom Hearts 3 722,201 1/25/2019
5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 499,765 10/12/2018
6 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain 442,032 9/2/2015
7 NieR: Automata 407,637 2/23/2017
8 Knack 400,888 2/22/2014
9 Persona 5 399,213 9/15/2016
10 Call of Duty: WWII 387,498 11/3/2017
11 Grand Theft Auto V (Price Revisioned Edition) 386,044 10/8/2015
12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 385,147 11/6/2015
13 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 370,038 12/3/2015
14 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 367,965 12/8/2016
15 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 343,382 1/26/2017
16 Dark Souls III 332,703 3/24/2016
17 Dragon Quest Heroes 329,934 2/26/2015
18 Resident Evil 2 324,079 1/25/2019
19 Marvel’s Spider-Man 307,511 9/7/2018
20 Dragon Quest Heroes 2 280,542 5/27/2016
21 Battlefield 1 275,924 10/21/2016
22 Judgment 261,012 12/13/2018
23 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix 260,988 3/9/2017
24 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 255,850 4/26/2018
25 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 249,675 12/10/2015
26 Earth Defense Force 5 244,159 12/7/2017
27 Gran Turismo Sport 231,275 10/19/2017
28 Tales of Berseria 220,719 8/18/2016
29 Fallout 4 220,008 12/17/2015
30 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 215,842 1/12/2017
31 Dragon Quest Builders 2 214,026 12/20/2018
32 Dragon Quest Builders 213,581 1/28/2016
33 Red Dead Redemption 2 212,556 10/26/2018
34 Bloodborne 211,026 3/26/2015
35 Horizon Zero Dawn 210,666 3/2/2017
36 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2016 208,867 4/28/2016
37 Star Wars Battlefront 205,653 11/19/2015
38 Yakuza Kiwami 2 202,817 12/7/2017
39 Grand Theft Auto V 196,795 12/11/2014
40 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands 195,758 3/9/2017
41 God Eater 3 194,698 12/13/2018
42 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 194,685 1/17/2019
43 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 191,509 11/4/2016
44 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 181,820 5/10/2016
45 Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise 179,315 3/8/2018
46 Dynasty Warriors 9 176,870 2/8/2018
47 Gundam Versus 175,581 7/6/2017
48 Everybody's Golf 174,759 8/31/2017
49 Winning Eleven 2018 171,449 9/14/2017
50 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 169,806 5/21/2015

Thanks Reddit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


13 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (2 days ago)

Shouldn't the title of the article be"Here Are the Top 50 Best-Selling PS4 Games in Japan"?

  • +10
RetroGamer94
RetroGamer94 (2 days ago)

I agree lol

  • 0
Vertigo-X
Vertigo-X (2 days ago)

"Oh boy! I get to see the top 50 best selling titles of all time in Japan!"
*clicks link*
"Oh. :-|"

  • 0
Kresnik
Kresnik (2 days ago)

Edited ;)

  • +7
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 days ago)

Kinda surprising to see the Call of Duties high up on the list. Until now, I heard FPS and other western games just weren't appealing to the Japanese.

  • +7
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (2 days ago)

you're surprised by call of duty... but not Knack at number 8? anywhere in the world Knack shouldn't be on the top 10 list of ps4 games, not even the kids of the creators of Knack are forced to play that game.

  • +3
Jranation
Jranation (1 day ago)

@Ganon. Probably because it was at launch. Just like 1 2 Switch.

  • +2
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (1 day ago)

Knack wasn't just at launch, it was bundled. In fact it was the ONLY bundle available, and you couldn't get the console without it. Wii Sports style. Only for the first few months though. Some suspect it held the console back in the region.

  • +2
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (1 day ago)

Wow Hylian that's pretty bad, even for the people that game was trying to appeal to, it still borders on the side of tech demo rather than actual fun game, definitely no way to start your PS4 game collection off.

  • +2
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (1 day ago)

I know. I honestly think that's why PS4 took so long to catch up to PS3 in Japan launch aligned when everywhere else it was always way ahead. The Japanese didn't want that game any more than anywhere else did. I just looked it up on our old charts, about 395,000 copies of Knack were sold in Japan as part of that bundle before it was discontinued after just 3 weeks. After those 3 bundled weeks, Knack sold a mere 5,000 copies unbundled in Japan. Meanwhile the hardware sales of PS4 went up after it was unbundled.

  • +2
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (1 day ago)

What can you even call software like that? the opposite of a system seller.... a system sells preventer? Like something where they could go on stage at E3 and announce it's no longer being included with the system and that would be met with applause :D

  • +2
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (1 day ago)

And somehow, Knack got a sequel. Let that sink in...

  • +1
Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (2 days ago)

The console hardware market in Japan has contracted substantially from its peak in Gen 5. But software has especially suffered. Total software tie ratios have declined substantially, and the number of million-plus sellers has diminished greatly. This has been particularly rough for PlayStation, but it's also impacted Nintendo, albeit to a lesser extent. The PS1 had 31 million-sellers. The PS3 and PS4 have produced only five between the two of them. The Super Famicom produced 29 million-sellers. The Wii produced only 14. Meanwhile, in the U.S., some 20 games a year sell over a million copies. This is highly illustrative of what happened with the home console market over the past 20 years, though I still wonder *why* things happened this way. The handheld market didn't go through the same thing in Japan, with the 3DS becoming the Japanese market's third best-selling system ever and producing most of its million-selling titles for this decade. Perhaps it was due to unique factors in the Japanese economy and its impact on Japanese society. Or perhaps it's because of the rise in dominance of Western developers since the start of the 3D era. But regardless of the reasons, Japan is a definite anomaly now among the three primary markets for consoles.

  • +6
Kerotan
Kerotan (1 day ago)

The ps3 had 2. The ps4 has 3 with the potential for 5 in total. MHW, DQ11, FFXV, KH3 and ff7. The gens not over so there could be another surprise hit like gran blue fantasy. Overall the ps4 is beating the ps3 in hardware and software aligned despite as you say a big market contraction. Sony have done well this gen in Japan.

  • +1
Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (1 day ago)

Yeah, it's a marginal improvement. The PS4 is running a LTD surplus of about 640k units in Japan over the PS3 (though it's worth pointing out that they launched at different times of the year). It may still finish ahead, maybe around 11M. And like you said it had one more 1+ million seller. But it's still a far cry from PlayStation's Gen 5 & 6 heyday in Japan. The market for home consoles is still hurting big time there.

  • +1
bamf
bamf (11 hours ago)

I wonder this too about the Japanese Market. You maybe right about the dominance of the western developers. A western game can sell multiple millions around the world while a Japanese developer not fair nearly as well (not including Mario obviously) when you take a look at japenese games they are far from appealing to us westerners. There are those who love Japan rpg games but they are in a small minority. And I can only imagine they get bored of the same generic rpg game. I feel that Western developers are more creative in design, story, are producing far better technologies etc. I think the Japanese Market is saturated with the same genre of games and as they aren't big on western games the market suffers because of this. Love to see the game attached rate on PS4 compared to ps1

  • 0
NSS7
NSS7 (1 hour ago)

Im pretty sure this is just physical sales. i remember Famitsu said that MH sold 2.85 million in Japan including digital. That is around 30% of total sales.

  • 0
John2290
John2290 (2 days ago)

Japan needs to educate itself on some Slavic folklore and dive into The witcher, They would love it over there on the east side probably more than we love it on the west side. They have absolutely no idea what they are missing out on and that saddens me.

  • +5
Jranation
Jranation (1 day ago)

I would like to see a.comparison to the Ps3

  • +1
greencactaur
greencactaur (1 day ago)

Knack is king baby

  • 0
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (1 day ago)

Wow, I wonder if KH3 will pass FFXV? FFXV didn't sell nearly as much as I thought it would, and KH3 is selling much more than I thought it would in Japan. I don't think KH titles have ever matched the FF titles of their era in Japan, but we might see an exception here.

  • 0
ZS
ZS (1 day ago)

4 games have hit 500k with one very close to it so pretty much 5 games, I also see 2 editions of gta v which both combined sold over 580k so makes it 6 games? Why separate gtav with the normal and price revisioned edition?

  • 0
ZS
ZS (1 day ago)

#11 and #39

  • 0
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (2 days ago)

Kingdom Hearts! Woo!!!!

  • 0
Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (2 days ago)

So... are the numbers in this site wrong? Or does this site track digital sales now? Persona 5 has huge disparity between this site and the list. MHW also has them, by a couple hundred thousand units.

  • 0
Kyuu
Kyuu (2 days ago)

Sony's fastest selling PS4 game, Spider-Man, finishing at an estimated 500k~ lifetime (digital included) will be sad compared to some their best selling PS1 games. They developed/published around 10 PS1 million sellers, including a couple of 2-million+ sellers. It's crazy how big Sony opened in Japan only to soon fall into oblivion on the software front. There might be a few, but I can't name a single company that plummeted quite as bad. 7.8/10 Too much wester... n! But on the other hand, they have the insanity called Fate Grand Order.

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (2 days ago)

realistically though, they might have less sales in Japan now, but they are ruling both EU and NA, stealing NA from MS was something I would never have imagined in the PS3 era, given that each household there had a Call of Duty Box 360 in it, for that to have turned around so much is crazy from Sony reaching over the seas from Japan.

  • 0
think-man
think-man (2 days ago)

Does this number include digital?

  • 0
Korvo_Attano
Korvo_Attano (2 days ago)

I doubt it since Kingdom Hearts, as shown in MC, is at 700k physical, same as here. So most if not all of the numbers shown here must be physical only.

  • +2
Azzanation
Azzanation (1 day ago)

I was going to say it might have been a forced bundling.

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

Azzanation
Azzanation (2 days ago)

Knack at number 8? oh the Japanese always seem to surprise me.

  • -13
Azzanation
Azzanation (2 days ago)

Well done to Monster Hunter Worlds. Great game and a wonderful way to start the year with on its release.

  • -1
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (1 day ago)

Knack was bundled and the bundle was the only SKU available at launch.

  • +3