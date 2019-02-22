Rumor: Microsoft to Unveil Next Gen Xbox at E3 2019, Launch in 2020 With Halo Infinite - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 896 Views
More rumors are coming out about the next generation Xbox. Recently a rumor stated Microsoft plans to release two versions of the console. One that is more affordable and only slightly more powerful than the Xbox One X, while the other would be more powerful and more expensive.
French outlet Jeuxvideo is now reporting Microsoft plans to announce the two next generation Xbox consoles at E3 2019. The consoles have the codenames of Xbox Anaconda and Xbox Lockhart.
The report states Microsoft plans to release the console by the end of 2020 with Halo Infinite as a launch title. Microsoft isn't done with the Xbox One. Gears 5 will launch this year and Ninja Theory's next game will release in early 2020.
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
One thing for sure is having the console with the least amount of power is definitely not a strategy either. Lets say for now that having a powerful console is one of many things MS needs for their next piece of hardware.
they need great games not some bragging rights about having the most powerfull console
- +1
Aye that's what the company who has the 6Teraflops console that no one is buying needs... a more powerful console!
Well ... that's why the rumor states that there is an affordable sku, and a more expensive luxury one. But, this argument doesn't make sense anyways. There is always one console that is the most powerful before the next generation of consoles begin. Even if you account for mid-gen upgrades, had Microsoft not released the One X, you could still say the same thing about the PS4 with it's Pro model. And tons of people have bought PS4s, with the Pro model becoming more and more popular.
Mid-gen upgrades do not get prioritized much but it's possible that an early sku difference would. Also, Microsoft has bought so many studios and has so many games in development that it's silly to act like the only thing they have to bring to the table is power.
- +2
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidthier/2017/11/09/xbox-one-x-sales-have-been-incredible-gamestop-alreadu-sold-out/#20e53bc57250
https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/xbox-one-x-growing-faster-ps4-switch-argos-3593059
https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/274746-xbox-one-sales-apparently-doubled-since-2017
With all the information we know so far, Xbox One X was actually a pretty big success. In fact I think the ratio of Xbox One X sales to Xbox One sales is probably better than Pro to PS4 (though I can't confirm that without official numbers). Unfortunately we will never get the full picture because of the lack of official numbers, but it seems like from what we know the One X was a success. Ultimately, the One X was NEVER going to reverse the fate of Xbox One, at least not realistically.
It is silly to make fun of MS for releasing a powerful sku for next gen (or for releasing any next gen console period, which I've seen you make fun of as well). The problem isn't these consoles themselves, it's the software. And Microsoft is investing in software so much already, buying multiple studios and giving Halo Infinite the BOTW treatement (by giving it a 5 year development time instead of releasing a new one every 2-3 years).
- +1
Seeing a similar rumor that adds supposed leaked specs of approximately 4TF+ and around 12TF, really makes me wonder. Unless XB1X is going to remain in the line up and be the middle go to console, because they would be crazy to drop XB1X at 6TF and launch a weaker model at say 5TF. This rumor of a 6TF+ base model actually makes sense. A 6TF base and doubled 12TF premium model makes a tonne of sense if their going that route.
In the end however, that will only get them so far, and not far enough. Games are going to make the difference of whether 'XB2' follows the XB1 trajectory or whether it breaks free and gains momentum.
- 0