Rumor: Microsoft to Unveil Next Gen Xbox at E3 2019, Launch in 2020 With Halo Infinite - News

/ 896 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

More rumors are coming out about the next generation Xbox. Recently a rumor stated Microsoft plans to release two versions of the console. One that is more affordable and only slightly more powerful than the Xbox One X, while the other would be more powerful and more expensive.

French outlet Jeuxvideo is now reporting Microsoft plans to announce the two next generation Xbox consoles at E3 2019. The consoles have the codenames of Xbox Anaconda and Xbox Lockhart.





The report states Microsoft plans to release the console by the end of 2020 with Halo Infinite as a launch title. Microsoft isn't done with the Xbox One. Gears 5 will launch this year and Ninja Theory's next game will release in early 2020.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles