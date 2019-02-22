10.7 Million People Played Fortnite to See the In-Game Marshmello Concert - News

posted 5 hours ago

A new record was set in Fortnite during the in-game Marshmello concert on February 2nd. Epic Games has told Variety 10.7 million people were playing the game at the same time, beating the previous concurrent player record by 2.5 million players.

The previous record was set in November during the in-game butterfly event with 8.3 million concurrent players.

The best non-event record stands at 7.6 million players on February 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

