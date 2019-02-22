Left Alive Gets Through the Warzone Gmeplay Video - News

Sqaure Enix has released a new 14 minute long gameplay video of Left Alive that is called "Through the Warzone."

Here is an overview of the video:

Left Alive challenges players to enter a war-torn city of Novo Slava and use their skills to overcome the overwhelming enemy forces against them.

The in-depth video delves into the motivations of each of the three main characters and presents them in different situations. By sneaking through the environment, using crafted traps to avoid confrontation, or facing enemies head-on using powerful weaponry known as Wanzers, players must use every option available and find the best route to survival.

Left Alive will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 5, 2019 in North America and Europe.

