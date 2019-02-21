Dreams Creator Early Access Launches This Spring - News

/ 445 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Media Molecule announced the Creator Early Access for Dreams will launch this spring on the PlayStation 4.

The Creator Early Access won't have everything the full version of the game will have. However, it will provide all of the same Dreams tools used daily by the developers, as well as tutorials.

All of the creations published during the beta will return to the creators. Media Molecule plans on releasing more features, tutorials, arcade levels, and assets throughout Early Access.

Dreams Early Access will be available for $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD / €29.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles