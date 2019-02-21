Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack Release Date Revealed for Europe, Japan and Asia - News

Developer Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Europe, Japan and Asia on May 16. No announcement has been made about a release in the Americas.

Here is an overview of the game:

Classic entries of the Guilty Gear series are now back on the newest game console!

Also available as a two-in-one twin pack for Nintendo Switch!

Pioneer of the high-speed fighting game genre, Guilty Gear and the XX series final installment, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, now together as one pack!

Limited Edition Items:

Guilty Gear artist’s design multi-pouch – A multi-purpose pouch specially designed from the ground up with the main character, Sol, as the base motif. Uses his symbolic leather as the main material, and decorated with belt parts. Made under the strict supervision of Daisuke Ishiwatari, and finished with a ROCK design. (This item is only available with purchase of the Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack.)

– A multi-purpose pouch specially designed from the ground up with the main character, Sol, as the base motif. Uses his symbolic leather as the main material, and decorated with belt parts. Made under the strict supervision of Daisuke Ishiwatari, and finished with a ROCK design. (This item is only available with purchase of the Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack.) Guilty Gear Unaired Drafts Collection – In celebration of 20 years of the Guilty Gear series, we have compiled together the finest selection of artwork never published before, spanning from Guilty Gear through Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R! Maybe you might even find resemblances in some of the newer characters in Guilty Gear Xrd…? (This item is only available with purchase of the Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack.)

