Stellaris: Console Edition Feature Trailer Released

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Tantalus Media have released a new trailer for the upcoming strategy game, Stellaris: Console Edition.

Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay as Paradox’s original Stellaris, with rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Whether you’re exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, console players have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting them than ever before.

Key Features:

Behold the enormity of space with procedurally generated galaxies and an untold number of planets to explore.

Encounter a myriad of wild, quirky, and dangerous alien races who may prove to be crucial trade partners or conquering forces hellbent on enslaving your civilization.

Take on strategic space warfare and resource management to ensure the survival and advancement of your empire.

Explore scientific anomalies and uncover technological wonders throughout the galaxy to utilize them toward your own gains.

Govern your own fledgling empire and secure your power and agenda through manipulating internal policies, factions, traditions and more.

Adapted for console with a streamlined control scheme and UI for a true grand strategy experience.

