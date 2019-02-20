Skullgirls 2nd Encore Launches This Spring for Switch and Xbox One - News

posted 2 days ago

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Lab Zero Games announced Skullgirls 2nd Encore will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One this spring. A physical version will see a limited release on the Skybound Shop.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

