Nintendo's Bill Trinen: Bayonetta 3 Coming 'Sooner Than Anticipated' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 2,445 Views
Nintendo of America’s senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen speaking on the Nintendo Power podcast revealed Bayonetta 3 is coming "sooner than anticipated."
"This is what I think is so great about the partnership between Nintendo and Platinum Games," said Trinen. "Because to me, I look at [Astral Chain] and I see the kind of intense action game that historically you haven’t seen a lot of on Nintendo platforms.
"With this collaboration with Platinum Games, being able to bring stuff like that… and knowing that they mentioned, of course, Bayonetta 3, [which is] still in the works, it really helps to round out the library overall of what’s available on Switch.
"And of course, that’s another game that’s maybe coming a little bit sooner than people anticipated, later this year."
Bayonetta 3 is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch.
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
8 Comments
I'll keep my expectations in check but, goddang, Nintendo has just been on a roll with announcements this year! If Bayonetta 3 came out this year, I don't think there would be *any* argument over this being the best year in Switch's library ... if there is still any now, that is. Also, some of this praise for Platinum and their relationship sounds like acquisition talk. : )
It is way too early in the year to call this the best year in switch's history. Will need to see if all of the announced games actually a launch this year.
- +3
I'm not sure if Nintendos offerings are ultra amazing right now.... but when compared to what the competition has coming this year, after seeing Crackdown 3 stumble at the starting blocks and fall on its face it's down to Sony to put up competition in the console space and so far their major news is that they're not doing E3 this year.
Sure those systems will have EA sports titles and Call of Duty which the Switch will likely miss out on... but I doubt there is many on here that would suggest a systems lineup is made or broken depending on a yearly cod update or the 60th version of Fifa Ultimate Casino front edition.
- +1
What if I told them I had anticipated it would arrive next week.... can I have it now?
Look like his anticipated isn't your
- 0
Im guessing early 2020
I bet it comes out Feb 2020. :D
Let it be out when the time is right. I want no rush job.
I thought Reggie had fired Bill lol
For eating all the donuts?
- 0
Something like that, but I still think it was Regginator that fired him (just because he dropped some water on his head and stopped him).
- 0
Nah, I don't believe this for a second. I call PR BS.
Possible late 2019 release, or early 2020.