Nintendo's Bill Trinen: Bayonetta 3 Coming 'Sooner Than Anticipated' - News

Nintendo of America’s senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen speaking on the Nintendo Power podcast revealed Bayonetta 3 is coming "sooner than anticipated."

"This is what I think is so great about the partnership between Nintendo and Platinum Games," said Trinen. "Because to me, I look at [Astral Chain] and I see the kind of intense action game that historically you haven’t seen a lot of on Nintendo platforms.





"With this collaboration with Platinum Games, being able to bring stuff like that… and knowing that they mentioned, of course, Bayonetta 3, [which is] still in the works, it really helps to round out the library overall of what’s available on Switch.

"And of course, that’s another game that’s maybe coming a little bit sooner than people anticipated, later this year."

Bayonetta 3 is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks GamingBolt.

