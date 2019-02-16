PlanetSide Arena Headed to PS4, Delayed to Summer - News

/ 533 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Daybreak Game Company announced PlanetSide Arena is also coming to the PlayStation 4. The company has also delayed the release of the Windows PC version to coincide with the release of the PlayStation 4 version. Both versions will launch this summer.





Read the full message from the developer below:

First off, a huge thank you to everyone who participated in our Closed Beta these past few weeks. Your suggestions have been crucial in providing our team with direct and meaningful gameplay feedback. We can’t even begin to express our appreciation for all of the time and effort you’ve spent helping us test and improve the game. After much consideration, we’ve decided to postpone the current PC-only release date and launch simultaneously across PC and PlayStation 4 this summer. We’ve always envisioned PlanetSide Arena as a way for players to experience the epic gameplay of the PlanetSide universe, through fast-paced, combined arms combat and massive-scale multiplayer modes. We believe that delivering the most polished version of PlanetSide Arena that meets these expectations, on both platforms, outweighs any other consideration. In light of our revised launch plan, we are refunding all Planetside Arena pre-orders. We’re committed to continuing and expanding our Beta testing program as we ramp-up for our multi-platform launch this Summer and will share more details soon. You can visit Steam for more information on refunds. Thank you all again for your amazing support. We’re very excited about the future and can’t wait see everyone back in the Arena!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles