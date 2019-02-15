Resident Evil 2 The Ghost Survivors Mode Available Today - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 832 Views
Capcom has released the The Ghost Survivors mode for Resident Evil 2 as a free update.
View the launch trailer below:
Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Wow, that actually looks pretty cool. Good on Capcom on releasing this for free. A few years ago I would've never expected this kind of thing from them.
Yeah Capcom really changed for the better since gen 7!
- +2
Fucking hell. GO CAPCOM!!! m/
How do I download it? I can't find it on the PS store.
when you load up the game it will say a new game mode has been added yo the extra modes menu.
- 0
Its a game update, you don't need to donwload it separately.
- 0
Could one of you please message on my wall please, if it's no trouble for some reason replies here are cropped out of my screen and I can't get then to show.
- 0