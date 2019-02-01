Kingdom Hearts III Shipped 870,000 Units in Japan, Resident Evil 2 Shipped 350,000 Units - News

Kingdom Hearts III sold 610,077 units in its first week in Japan, according to Media Create. Game Data Library has now revealed Square Enix shipped 870,000 copies of the game to retail, which would leave about 260,000 units on store shelves.

Also revealed were 350,000 copies shipped of the remake of Resident Evil 2 in Japan. The game sold 252,848 units first week.

First week shipment for Kingdom Hearts III and the Resident Evil 2 remake in Japan were of 870.000 & 350.000 units respectively.



Good sell through for both games. pic.twitter.com/1RfSMAUE6H — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) January 31, 2019

