Kingdom Hearts III Shipped 870,000 Units in Japan, Resident Evil 2 Shipped 350,000 Units - News
Kingdom Hearts III sold 610,077 units in its first week in Japan, according to Media Create. Game Data Library has now revealed Square Enix shipped 870,000 copies of the game to retail, which would leave about 260,000 units on store shelves.
Also revealed were 350,000 copies shipped of the remake of Resident Evil 2 in Japan. The game sold 252,848 units first week.
First week shipment for Kingdom Hearts III and the Resident Evil 2 remake in Japan were of 870.000 & 350.000 units respectively.— Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) January 31, 2019
2 Comments
Over 70% for both games. Hope the train keeps rolling.
I'm not worried about Japan. Good sales but after original RE2, RE sales have been declining there. That was the only game in the series that did like over 2 million there I think. With RE4, the sales just plummeted from what I see. As long as RE2 kills it in the European market (which it seems like it's doing) it'll do great! My money is still on RE2 that it will sell more than KH3.