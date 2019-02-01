Quantcast
Nintendo Teases At Least 1 Unannounced Switch Title That 'Will Make Everyone Happy'

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,424 Views

Nintendo teased it has at least one unannounced Switch that will release in the 2019 fiscal year, which starts April 1. The title, teased during Nintendo's nine months financial results briefing, "will make everyone happy."

 

Nintendo also has at least onw other title that will release during fiscal year 2019 that is "fit for Switch Online."

Aidman
Aidman (39 minutes ago)

Pikmin 4

  • +5
Shiken
Shiken (2 hours ago)

Mother 3 confirmed for the west

  • +2
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (27 minutes ago)

April 1st? Ok, it's a hoax. -_-

  • +1
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

Super Mario RPG Remake/HD Port or sequel.

  • +1
tripenfall
tripenfall (2 hours ago)

Ice Climbers 2?

  • +1
Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

Half Life 3 confirmed

  • +1
Mnementh
Mnementh (3 hours ago)

Hahahaha, this would be exquisite. :-)

  • 0
haxxiy
haxxiy (5 hours ago)

I'd like F-Zero, but it's probably Pikmin or another Mario.

  • +1
zippy
zippy (6 hours ago)

Yay! Switch music

  • +1
Jranation
Jranation (4 hours ago)

"MAKE Happy" - Super Mario MAKER 2!

  • 0
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (27 minutes ago)

PLEASE BE F-ZERO!!

  • -1
Ashadelo
Ashadelo (1 hour ago)

Brain Age 3

  • -1
Victorlink87
Victorlink87 (1 hour ago)

Make everyone happy? Hmmm I sincerely do not know. I highly recommend that you build up your Pokemon game coming as it is by far the heaviest hitter this year.

  • -1
Chazore
Chazore (1 hour ago)

How can it make me happy if it's something that's also targeting a casual group?.

  • -1
Mnementh
Mnementh (3 hours ago)

Looks like this is an invitation for wild speculation. Well then: Persona 5. :-)

  • -1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

You gonna promise, you better deliver.

  • -1
Zoombael
Zoombael (4 hours ago)

Star Fox..

  • -1
Flilix
Flilix (4 hours ago)

Labo kit 04?!

  • -1
Kristof81
Kristof81 (4 hours ago)

Nintendogs + furries

  • -1
pattyboy60
pattyboy60 (5 hours ago)

Amiibo Festival 2!

  • -1
OTBWY
OTBWY (5 hours ago)

F for F-Zero

  • -1
Azzanation
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

F-Zero? Oh wait they said "would make everyone happy"

  • -2
tripenfall
tripenfall (2 hours ago)

Ouch! That hurts man

  • +4