Nintendo Teases At Least 1 Unannounced Switch Title That 'Will Make Everyone Happy' - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo teased it has at least one unannounced Switch that will release in the 2019 fiscal year, which starts April 1. The title, teased during Nintendo's nine months financial results briefing, "will make everyone happy."

Nintendo also has at least onw other title that will release during fiscal year 2019 that is "fit for Switch Online."

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

