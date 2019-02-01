Nintendo Teases At Least 1 Unannounced Switch Title That 'Will Make Everyone Happy' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,424 Views
Nintendo teased it has at least one unannounced Switch that will release in the 2019 fiscal year, which starts April 1. The title, teased during Nintendo's nine months financial results briefing, "will make everyone happy."
Nintendo also has at least onw other title that will release during fiscal year 2019 that is "fit for Switch Online."
Thanks Gematsu.
21 Comments
Pikmin 4
Mother 3 confirmed for the west
April 1st? Ok, it's a hoax. -_-
Super Mario RPG Remake/HD Port or sequel.
Ice Climbers 2?
Half Life 3 confirmed
Hahahaha, this would be exquisite. :-)
I'd like F-Zero, but it's probably Pikmin or another Mario.
Yay! Switch music
"MAKE Happy" - Super Mario MAKER 2!
PLEASE BE F-ZERO!!
Brain Age 3
Make everyone happy? Hmmm I sincerely do not know. I highly recommend that you build up your Pokemon game coming as it is by far the heaviest hitter this year.
How can it make me happy if it's something that's also targeting a casual group?.
Looks like this is an invitation for wild speculation. Well then: Persona 5. :-)
You gonna promise, you better deliver.
Star Fox..
Labo kit 04?!
Nintendogs + furries
Amiibo Festival 2!
F for F-Zero
F-Zero? Oh wait they said "would make everyone happy"
Ouch! That hurts man
