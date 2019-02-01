PS4 Shipments Reach 94.2 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 94.2 million units as of December 31, 2018. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018.

8.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by 0.9 million during the same period a year ago.

Sony's forecast of shipping 17.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles in the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2019, has remained unchanged.

PlayStation Plus subscribers has grown to 36.3 million. That is up from 34.2 million a year ago. There was also 87.2 million games sold on the PlayStation 4.

