Microsoft Super Bowl Commercial Features Xbox Adaptive Controller - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft has released its Super Bowl commercial online. It is called "We All Win" and features the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the commercial:

When technology empowers each of us, it empowers all of us. This Super Bowl, follow the inspirational story of passionate young gamers rising to the top of their game with a little help from their friends, family and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The story illustrates Microsoft’s commitment to building accessible technology that levels the playing field and creates opportunity for all of us.

