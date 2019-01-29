February 2019 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2019. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for February are:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon ($9.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 on Xbox One

Super Bomberman R ($39.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15 on Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Rogue ($29.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy ($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Jump into retro-style gaming with Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon. With the involvement of the legendary Koji Igarashi, this action-adventure title harkens back to some of the classic side-scrolling games of the past. Switch your play among several different characters, each with their own unique abilities, as you travel perilous lands to defeat the evil demon lurking in the forbidden castle.

Super Bomberman R

Step into the fun, because Super Bomberman R is back and better than ever! Eight Bomberman heroes journey to space to fight the Evil Emperor Buggler, but now with the help of the Master Chief — exclusive to the Xbox One version — use your state-of-the-art combat armor to help win the day. Play alone or with a friend because this is the biggest Bomberman game ever.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Continue the adventures of your ancestors in Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Set in the chaotic moments of the French and Indian War, relive the days of Shay Patrick Cormac, a fearless young outcast assassin who slowly morphs into a deadly assassin hunter due to tragedy. The dark transformation your character goes through will shape the future of the Brotherhood forever.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. In this classic title from the original Xbox, begin your journey as a student eager to learn as you interact with famous Star Wars characters and locations. In the end, you’ll face the ultimate choice: the good and freedom of the light or the tantalizing power of the dark side.

