Resident Evil 2 Ships 3 Million Units in 1 Week

posted 13 hours ago

Capcom announced it has shipped three million units of the remake of Resident Evil 2 in its first week. The 1-Shot Demo of the game was downloaded over 4.7 million times, which helped push sales of the game, according to Capcom.

The original version of the game released in 1998 and has sold 4.96 million units, making it the fourth best-selling game in the franchise. The franchise itself has now sold over 88 million units worldwide since the first game released in 1996. The publisher also revealed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has sold over six million units.

Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

