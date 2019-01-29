Resident Evil 2 Ships 3 Million Units in 1 Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,566 Views
Capcom announced it has shipped three million units of the remake of Resident Evil 2 in its first week. The 1-Shot Demo of the game was downloaded over 4.7 million times, which helped push sales of the game, according to Capcom.
The original version of the game released in 1998 and has sold 4.96 million units, making it the fourth best-selling game in the franchise. The franchise itself has now sold over 88 million units worldwide since the first game released in 1996. The publisher also revealed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has sold over six million units.
Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
10 Comments
So RE3 Remake confirmed?
They haven't confirmed, but there is a rumour they already started dev. And they said publicly in Japan that if fans want they will make it.
- 0
Well deserved for a great remake. GG Capcom now we want RE3 Remake :)
Oh yes, please <3
- +2
They informed in Japan that if fans want they will.
- 0
It has been 4 days. Are you done with RE2?
- 0
So in 3 days? Nice!
Capcom's killing it this gen!
Its impressive when a remake has the likely potential of outselling an original hit game.
Congratulations, Capcom!! ReMakes done right!! Kudos!!
Simple amazing sales, really well deserved.
Seems like the will smash the original sales, which is quite fantastic for a remake.
Nice. Great game.