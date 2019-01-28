Serial Killer Detective Jack the Ripper Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Nippon Ichi Software has announced Satsujin Tantei Jack the Ripper for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It can be translated to Serial Killer Detective Jack the Ripper. It will launch on April 25 in Japan.

Not much information was released on the game, however, the protagonist is detective Arthur Hewitt, who has an office based in London. Yusuke Hirooka will voice Arthur. In the game the real Jack the Ripper was executed two years earlier, however, Arthur starts to see visions of him.

Here are some other characters in the game:

Charlotte Peaceley, a blonde police officer, voiced by Aiko Yamasaki

Lori Godspeed, a red-haired girl, voiced by Mituski Natsukawa

Sophie, a girl voiced by Yuki Kawakami.

