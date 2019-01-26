Virtual Reality Grew 30% in 2018, Driven by PSVR Sales - News

The virtual reality market grew by 30 percent in 2018 to $3.6 billion, according to a report released by research firm SuperData.

PlayStation VR was the best-selling VR headset with 700,000 units sold in the fourth quarter alone, followed by 550,000 Oculus Go units, 160,000 Oculus Rift units, and 130,000 units HTC Vive units.





"2019 is poised to be an important year for VR with the introduction of the Oculus Quest," said Stephanie Llamas, Head of VR/AR at SuperData. "Device tethering to consoles and PCs has been an obstacle for consumer adoption, so a standalone headset like the Quest could be a real game changer. Likewise, the introduction of new headset technology like eye tracking in the HTC VIVE Pro Eye is likely to accelerate growth of enterprise usage."

Virtual reality revenue is expected to continue to grow to a projected $6.2 billion in 2019 and $9.6 billion in 2020.

