'Shifting Action Platformer' Georifters Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Busy Toaster has announced "shifting action platformer," Georifters, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Georifters follows the heroes of five different bubble worlds that have the rare ability to push, flip, twist, and turn the ground. One day, their lives are accidentally linked by a strange portal that appeared between their worlds, pushing them to step out of their bubbles as they face challenges and battle competitors.

The adventure mode is available for solo players and follows a journey of discovery as the characters travel through the fantastical neighboring bubble worlds. Battle Race is a lively competition mode where up to four players can show off their skills as they go head to head at full speed, battling for crystals—and bragging rights.

Key Features:

Unique mechanic that allows players to modify the ground to progress and battle each other.

Every character can modify the ground in a different way.

Characters have dozens of exclusively themed costumes.

Character’s abilities can be improved through collectible stickers.

Bubble worlds are split between hundreds of different stages.

